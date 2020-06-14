7 Summer essentials with The Go-To Girlfriend

7 SUMMER ESSENTIALS TO TRY NOW

With the weather warming up, it’s time to stock up on some new must-haves for summer. Here to keep us looking and feeling are best is Lifestyle Expert and The Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray

1. TIME FOR A NEW DAILY SUNSCREEN! Olay Regenertist Whip SPF 40 - Olay’s best-selling Whip active moisturizer is now available with SPF 40 Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Protection. Similar light-as-air, breathable feel with rapid absorption. Oil-free, non-greasy, and will not clog pores. Irresistibly soft on skin with a smooth matte finish. Formulated with B3+ advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II to regenerate surface cells. We know we should wear SPF every day, but 1 in 3 women report not doing so because it makes their skin look and feel greasy, shiny or even pasty. Olay research has shown that we experience an average of 18 hours of sun exposure per week as part of our normal, daily routines — at all times of the year, both indoors and outdoors. That’s the same amount of sun exposure as one day spent at the beach! For purchasing, visit Olay.com !

2. NEED SUNBURN RELIEF?

Uncle Bud’s Sunburn Soother, $13.99 at UncleBudsHemp.com

Got Sunburn? Discover the healing benefits of Hemp based pure Uncle Bud’s Sunburn Soother. This powerful and fast-acting Sunburn Soother helps moisturize the skin & relieve burns. Uncle Bud’s Hemp Sunburn Soother can relieve uncomfortable skin irritations such as Minor Burns, Insect Bites, Windburn and Dry Skin. Uncle Bud’s Sunburn Soother is made up of pure Hemp Seed Oil, blended with cooling Aloe Vera & other ingredients.

3. STAY SAFE & SANITIZED

Uncle Bud’s Hand Sanitizer, $9.99 at UncleBudsHemp.com

An essential all year round now, but especially now while we begin to enter into more crowded and public spaces. This hand sanitizer is infused with Hemp Seed Oil, so your skin isn’t going to dry out, but still gets the job done with 70% alcohol killing 99.99% of germs and harmful bacteria.

4. BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

It’s never been more important to keep yourself healthy and safe. Boost your immunity with this amazing tea from Dr. Sebi:

Dr. Sebi's Cell Food Stress Relief Herbal Tea is a gentle aid for relief and relaxation, and harnesses the power of Chamomile. Price: $29.99

Dr. Sebi's Immune Support Herbal Tea is packed with antioxidants like Elderberry, which is known to boost the immune system. Price: $39.99

5. DE-FRIZZ SUMMER HAIR

Goldwell Kerasilk Control De-Frizz Primer, $32 at BeautyCareChoices.com

Keep your hair under control with this de-frizz primer. A primer made with keratin and liquid silk to easily prep the hair for easy blow-dry styling. Prolongs the smoothing effect of the De-Frizz service. Great for those with frizzy, unmanageable hair.

6. KEEP IT SWEAT FREE!

Ban Roll On Deodorant, Amazon.com