× 6 Summer essentials with The Go-To Girlfriend

SEATTLE, Wash., — Now that we are seeing more counties opening up, more of us are getting out and about. With the summer months upon us, it is a great time to start looking for products to make your life easier while you enjoy the great outdoors.

The Go-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray has ‘6 summer essentials to try now!’

From Sadie:

1. TIME FOR A NEW DAILY SUNSCREEN! Olay Regenertist Whip SPF 40 – Olay’s best-selling Whip active moisturizer is now available with SPF 40 Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Protection. Similar light-as-air, breathable feel with rapid absorption. Oil-free, non-greasy, and will not clog pores. Irresistibly soft on skin with a smooth matte finish. Formulated with B3+ advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II to regenerate surface cells. We know we should wear SPF every day, but 1 in 3 women report not doing so because it makes their skin look and feel greasy, shiny or even pasty. Olay research has shown that we experience an average of 18 hours of sun exposure per week as part of our normal, daily routines — at all times of the year, both indoors and outdoors. That’s the same amount of sun exposure as one day spent at the beach! For purchasing, visit Olay.com ! 2. NEED SUNBURN RELIEF? Uncle Bud’s Sunburn Soother, $13.99 at UncleBudsHemp.com Got Sunburn? Discover the healing benefits of Hemp based pure Uncle Bud’s Sunburn Soother. This powerful and fast-acting Sunburn Soother helps moisturize the skin & relieve burns. Uncle Bud’s Hemp Sunburn Soother can relieve uncomfortable skin irritations such as Minor Burns, Insect Bites, Windburn and Dry Skin. Uncle Bud’s Sunburn Soother is made up of pure Hemp Seed Oil, blended with cooling Aloe Vera & other ingredients. 3. STAY SAFE & SANITIZED Uncle Bud’s Hand Sanitizer, $9.99 at UncleBudsHemp.com An essential all year round now, but especially now while we begin to enter into more crowded and public spaces. This hand sanitizer is infused with Hemp Seed Oil, so your skin isn’t going to dry out, but still gets the job done with 70% alcohol killing 99.99% of germs and harmful bacteria. 4. BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM Dr. Sebi’s Tea, $50 at https://drsebiscellfood.com/ It’s never been more important to keep yourself healthy and safe. Boost your immunity with this amazing tea from Dr. Sebi: Dr. Sebi’s Cell Food Stress Relief Herbal Tea is a gentle aid for relief and relaxation, and harnesses the power of Chamomile. Price: $29.99

Dr. Sebi’s Immune Support Herbal Tea is packed with antioxidants like Elderberry, which is known to boost the immune system. Price: $39.99 5. DE-FRIZZ SUMMER HAIR Kerasilk Control De-Frizz Primer, $32 at BeautyCareChoices.com Keep your hair under control with this de-frizz primer. A primer made with keratin and liquid silk to easily prep the hair for easy blow-dry styling. Prolongs the smoothing effect of the De-Frizz service. Great for those with frizzy, unmanageable hair. 6. KEEP IT SWEAT FREE!

Ban Roll On Deodorant, Amazon.com

Ban© Unscented is ideal for women who want a deodorant that doesn’t compete with their perfume. It glides on clear with no additional scent. Odorless, invisible, what’s not to love? Stay fresh and clean all day with the unscented variety of Ban© Deodorant. Light and fresh for those hot summer days!