UW holds first online graduation commencement ceremony in 159-year history

On Saturday, approximately 18,000 graduates from across all three UW campuses–Seattle, Bothell and Tacoma–celebrated from their homes as a live commencement for the 145th ceremony was provided on the university’s YouTube page and website.

Q13 News’ Erin Mayovsky along with Gaard Swanson co-hosted the pre-show commencement show, featuring guests UW President Ana Mari Cauce, UW Vice President for Student Life, Denzil Suite, UW Tacoma campus Chancellor, Mark Pagano, and more.

“The Class of 2020 will be an historic class, having completed their degrees during a period of profound disruption and national reflection,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said. “We are so proud of what they have accomplished and can’t wait to see the impact they will make on our world, which urgently needs their talent, passion and commitment.”

The ceremony virtual theatre opened at 12 p.m. PST, followed by a pre-show “Purple Carpet” at 12:30 p.m. Processions for Doctoral and Masters students at 1:20 p.m., procession for Bachelors students at 1:30 p.m., and the commencement ceremony starting at 2:05 p.m.

A second celebration for the 2019-2020 graduates is expected to be held spring 2021.

Check HERE for the ASL version of the commencement ceremony.