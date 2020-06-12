WSP: 2 semis collide, sending one of them careening into home near Elma

ELMA, Wash. — Nobody was seriously hurt after two semis crashed and one of them careened into a home in Grays Harbor County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called Friday afternoon to SR 12 about five miles southeast of Elma.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Troopers said one of the semis was an empty tanker and the other was hauling a load of cranberries.

Photos from the scene also showed a home damaged after one of the semis crashed into it.

Troopers said nobody suffered life-threatening injuries.

SR 12 was blocked for several hours at Mox Chehalis Road and Porter Creek.