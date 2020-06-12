Looking inside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone

SEATTLE, WA – Days after Seattle Police abandoned its East Precinct, thousands fill the streets in what is being called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Thursday marked the third full day since Seattle Police left the East Precinct. Since that time, protesters have dug-in around the surrounding blocks.

Barricades along Pine Street at several different intersections prevent the flow of traffic. Inside the barricades, hundreds have created a community that is now being referred to as the CHAZ.

“In my heart I’m glad to see young people out here,” said Rick Williams. “They’re the future,” he added.

Rick Williams sat at 11th and Pine carving wood. The focus of these protests is something very important to Williams. He says ten years ago, Seattle Police killed his brother John T Williams.

“It’s totally different from when they shot John, that they get it. The only way you get the system to hear you, have it like this. I saw no violence; I saw no silliness; I saw no racial stuff up here, and that’s the key,” said Williams

Along Pine Street, there are vendors offering free food, people cooking, playing and listening to music, dancing, and people speaking.

The atmosphere inside the CHAZ, right now, is one of peace.

However, the impacts of what is happening in this Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone are affecting many others in the city.

“The first day of the SPD not having access to the precinct, response times for crimes in progress were over 15 minutes, about three times as long as the average of every year,” said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

During a press conference, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said there is no timeline for getting officers back into the precinct.