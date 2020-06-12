Local businesses hope Southcenter Mall reopening revives revenues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. – The largest shopping mall in our region is making preparations to reopen after coronavirus shuttered doors and cratered our economy.

Westfield Southcenter announced it will reopen Monday and customers should see modified hours of operation and safety measures meant to keep shoppers and employees healthy.

While some business owners see the move as a positive step in the right direction, some worry about the continued threat from COVID-19.

Marta Hardin owns Divalani Style Boutique and her store is directly across the street from the mall. Her store has already reopened following heath department guidelines she is ready to reconnect with customers.

“We gather women of all ages and to have fun,” she said.

The shutdown has cost her 90% of her business. While she’s excited Southcenter plans to reopen she admits her challenges aren’t over.

“It’s going to be a competition,” she said, saying it could be difficult to combat large retailers who may offer large discounts.

“We definitely have some businesses that have closed in March and haven’t been able to reopen again,” said Andrea Reay from Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Before the pandemic Reay says nearly 150,000 would make their way through the area daily supporting 40,000 jobs in Tukwila alone. She said shoppers returning to Southcenter will help struggling businesses along the edges and returning to normal will take time.

.@WestfieldSC says the mall will reopen Monday with new hours after weeks of closure. @SeaSouthChamber talks about impacts beyond the shopping center. The story is NEXT on #Q13FOX at 5 p.m.#AllLocal#AllTogether pic.twitter.com/ZQ8bpK8WpS — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) June 12, 2020

“I’m excited for it,” said Sean Drought who works for Moctezuma’s Mexican Restaurant.

The business shares space inside the mall and since the shutdown Drought says business is down 90%.

And while some customers are trickling in for a sit-down meal, some regulars remain hesitant.

“We’re seeing some people come back in and seeing people not ready to get back in yet,” he said.

One business owner told Q13 News they’re battling two fights. The first being the virus itself, and the second is convincing customers they won’t get sick.

Others say these first steps towards the new normal make for an uncertain future, except for a desire to reconnect and see old friends face to face.

“I’m excited,” said Hardin. “Southcenter is a place that really wants families to be involved.”