Juan Sanchez: 11-time felon accused of pulling gun on customer, demanding ‘give me all your drugs’

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

It was a frightening visit to the restroom for a restaurant customer in Federal Way. Officers say this man, Juan Sanchez, came into the bathroom, peered over a stall and told a victim, “give me all your drugs.”

“The victim had no idea what he was talking about, didn’t have any drugs,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office. “Sanchez then produced and showed a handgun that he had in his waistband, obviously scaring the person that was in the bathroom, who immediately left the bathroom, ended up calling 911 to advise them what had occurred.”

Federal Way police arrived while Sanchez was still in the restaurant. Officers determined that the gun he had was stolen.

Sanchez was going to get busted for illegally having a gun no matter what because he’s an 11-time convicted felon and is not allowed to have a firearm.

Sanchez was arrested, got out of jail, skipped court, and now has an arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Juan Sanchez is 28 years old, 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and detectives say he’s lives in the Federal Way area.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.

It’s anonymous — you never give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.