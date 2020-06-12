Dozens of Washington cities plan silent marches, work strikes Friday in support of Black Lives Matter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Black Lives Matter organizers have planned a statewide call to action Friday that includes dozens of silent marches in Washington cities, as well as work strikes and other measures to honor the lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.

Hundreds are expected to march through the streets in 30 communities across the state, including Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Everett, Kirkland and Bellingham. Click here for a full list of events and cities.

The "March of Silence: Louder than Ever" is more than just a march, organizers say. People are also encouraged to stay home from work.

"There’s never been been a time in American history where Black people have not lived and died under the unrelenting boot of racism and systematic oppression," organizers said on their website. "If we truly want to create something that we’ve never had before, then we need to be willing to do things that we’ve never done before. A statewide day of action will send a powerful message that Black lives matter in Washington state."

Black Lives Matter of Seattle-King County has listed the demands they have for police reform and community investment following the death of George Floyd, which has prompted protest and outrage across the globe.

Dozens of businesses are closed today in solidarity with the movement. They're letting customers know on their respective social media pages.

At last check, more than 50 Seattle restaurants, many of which just recently reopened some in-house dining, are closing their doors today in support of the general strike.

In Seattle, people will start to gather at 1 p.m. Friday at Judkins Park in the Central District. The march begins at 2 p.m. and will end at Jefferson Park in the Beacon Hill area.

People who participate are asked to wear a face covering, bring gloves and hand sanitizer, and maintain 6 feet of distancing.