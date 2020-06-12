Businesses close in Seattle as sign of Solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Dozens of businesses in Seattle closed on Friday as a sign of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter’s organized day of action.

Thousands marched through the streets of Seattle. The event and several others organized by

Black Lives Matter.

Throughout the city, many businesses closed their doors for the day.

“We wanted to use our privilege to amplify black voices, and I think closing on a Friday and being a part of this whole action that is going on is the best way we can do that,” said Justin Cline.

Cline is the owner of Full Tilt Ice Cream.

He says he closed his doors to stand in solidarity with the movement as well as to give his employees the chance to take part in the march. He also says he provided his employees pay despite not being opened.

Despite dealing with weeks of closure, and loss of sales due to COVID-19, he says keeping his doors closed on Friday is more than worth it.

“For people that are black or people of color to be able to exist, I think is much more important than me being open on a Friday,” he said.