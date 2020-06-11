State education chief says he expects students to return to school this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- The state's education chief said Thursday he expects all districts in the state to welcome students back to school this fall, though how to achieve that goal safely will be decided on a district-by-district basis.

Chris Reykdal, state superintendent of public instruction, spoke to reporters following the release of a 55-page planning guide for reopening schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal answering media questions regarding new report. Chris says the expectation is that all districts will bring kids back this fall. Now how that looks like will fall on school districts #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/5md9PbhNcD — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) June 11, 2020

The guide offers three models for districts to consider:

Rotated remote learning schedules: a few days a week of in-person learning, combined with remote learning.

Phase opening and remote learning: one week of classroom learning followed by one week of distance learning.

100 percent remote learning

Although full-time remote learning is listed as an option in the guidance, Reykdal made clear that "it is my expectation that schools will open this fall for in-person instruction."

Teachers, students and parents have struggled to adjust to at-home learning in the three months since schools closed statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It's especially challenging for low-income students and families who don't have access to high-speed internet and other crucial technology, as well as families with caregivers who aren't working from home.

Students and staff will be expected to wear masks and implement numerous other safety measures, including physical distancing of desks, daily health screenings upon entering schools, and limiting the number of students gathering for meals and assemblies.

Each school district will come up with its own plan for how to enforce health and safety rules and how they will offer students masks and other preventative supplies.