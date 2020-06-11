Police searching for father of 12-year-old accused of stabbing another boy

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A 12-year-old boy was stabbed by another 12-year-old and physically abused by the suspect’s father, according to police.

Officers responded to a home at the Heatherwood Apartments in Mill Creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the victim and witness, the father of the suspect grabbed the boy and punched him. The suspect then began stabbing him while the father held the boy down.

Police say the child did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The 12-year-old suspect was found inside the apartment when police arrived and has been arrested for 1st-degree assault and was taken to a juvenile detention center. The father of the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials state the father, Martinez Mitchell, is a 43-year old African-American male, 6’0″ tall, and approximately 200-lbs with multiple tattoos on his upper-chest and left side of the neck. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and known to frequently visit the Tulalip, Marysville and Tukwila areas. Mitchell has an extensive criminal history and police say he is considered dangerous.

Police recovered the knife believed to have been involved in the incident and the stabbing is currently under investigation as police continue to search for the father.

If you see him, people are asked to call 911. If you know more about the investigation, call Detective Sergeant Stan White at 425-921-5762 or send an email to investigations@cityofmillcreek.com.