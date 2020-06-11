Everett business owners finding out if they will receive $10k grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, WA - Some Everett businesses are learning they’ll have help making it through the pandemic thanks to federal dollars distributed by the city.

The City of Everett is investing half a million federal dollars into local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

These CARES grants will provide $10,000 to about 50 different small businesses.

“I got it; you know. It was pretty exciting,” said Brandy Wahlstrom. “Breathe easier, a little bit easier, and to go forward, to move forward with my dream,” she added.

Wahlstrom is the owner of That Chicken Place in Everett. Her business has been opened for a little more than a year. She says when the pandemic hit, she wasn’t sure what the future of her business would look like.

Now, with the grant money, she is hopeful. Other business owners say they feel the same way.

“it’s huge for us. It means that we can fill our coolers to capacity. It means that we can continue to pay rent,” said Danielle Lothrop owner of Toggle’s Bottle Shop.

Half a million dollars is set aside to go toward local businesses, and another half a million is set aside for nonprofits and public services.

The dollars are provided as a reimbursement for expenses between April 30, 2020 until May 2021.