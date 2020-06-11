× Cascade HS finds way for 2020 Seniors to graduate surrounded by friends

EVERETT, Wash., — Several local high schools are holding commencement ceremonies in some way this week. A national trend is giving some seniors in Snohomish County an opportunity to graduate surrounded by friends… Kind of.

Cascade High School Seniors will get out of the vehicle they came in and walk across the stage at Everett Memorial Stadium Thursday June 11th. The commencement drive through ceremony happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And while they aren’t standing side by side with their peers, thanks to a national trend called “Adopt a Senior” all 381 registered seniors at Cascade High School will be represented with their photo on a sign lining the graduation route.

It was all possible thanks to family and community members. They came up with the $5,000 needed to make the signs.

2020 Senior Mom, Shannon Depew says up until last week, they still expected to have a virtual graduation, and she is happy her daughter gets to graduate with her friends watching, in a sense.

While it may not have looked like the graduation ceremony they had hoped for, seniors we talked to say they are honored that they figured out a way to celebrate their achievements.