Alaska Airlines expects 3,000 jobs cut by 2021 amid pandemic

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines prepares to cut 3,000 jobs by next year amid the downturn in revenue for airline travel after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a company statement, airline says job cuts are anticipated to start in October 2020. Currently, the company has approximately 23,000 people working nationwide.

Since March, Alaska Airlines has reduced scheduled flights by 80%, in addition to contractor cuts, executive pay, and other costs.

The company also stated the airline CEO and president will not receive a salary through September 2020, as well as other company leaders taking pay cuts ranging from 20-50%.

In a recent Seattle Times article interview, Alaska Air Group President Ben Minicucci said operations will likely not return to pre-COVID-19 levels for the next 12 months.

In April, the U.S. government gave the airline $992 million in relief aid. The Times also reported that money went to helping support budgets for remaining jobs through the end of September.

Alaska has placed more than 6,000 employees so far on some form of voluntary leave, and an additional 1,800 on flexible COVID-19-related leave due to school closures, family or other situations.

The company said they are currently working with labor unions to carve out the next several months and what that will look like operationally.

On Wednesday, the company also announced new safety and health measures inside airports.

With guidance from UW Medicine's infectious disease experts and Alaska Airlines advisors, the company will soon be incorporating a pre-travel wellness agreement with guests--located in airports or on their mobile app-- verifying they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms or have come into contact with anyone within the previous 72-hours.

Through July 31, middles seats aboard Alaska Airlines airplanes will be blocked off to encourage social distancing.

Flights will also be capped at 65% capacity. Face coverings will be required to be worn inside the airport and on flights.