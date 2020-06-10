Woodland Park Zoo readies to reopen under Phase 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Woodland Park Zoo is getting ready to welcome back guests once again.

The 92-acre zoo in Seattle has recently been approved to move ahead to Phase 2 under Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan.

While an exact reopening date has not yet been set, zoo staff are getting the facilities ready to welcome thousands of guests back through their doors in the near future.

There will be some noticeable changes once guests are allowed back inside. Guests will only be allowed to visit outdoor exhibits, and the main building exhibits will stay closed.

Visitors will also have a two-hour time limit. The zoo will be following a 25% capacity limit, which means no more than 2,000 people can be on the zoo property at one time.

"You're going to notice one-way pathways, crowd control measures, updated sanitation levels, masks for employees, and we are also asking guests to wear masks to protect our collection of animals," said Michele Smith, chief financial officer for Woodland Park Zoo.

The pandemic has also taken a financial toll on the zoo's budget. Revenue losses have totaled $6 million since the Woodland Park Zoo first closed it doors on March 12th.

In the meantime the zoo has launched a relief fund and has gotten creative when it comes to keeping animals and guests connected.

Earlier this year, zoo staff members launched a service named Call of The Wild, where guests can pay $250 for a Zoom call with an animal ambassador.

"We're really excited to come back," said Smith. "We've been getting such great support from the community. So we're excited to welcome our guests back."

For more information on safety and health changes coming to the Woodland Park Zoo, as well as updates on the reopening day click here.