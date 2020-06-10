× Washington researchers in wait and see mode as other states report surges in COVID-19

ISSAQUAH – Months into a pandemic and it is still hard to believe.

“It’s hard for me to even imagine that we are even in this pandemic,” Issaquah resident Christine St. Peter said.

St. Peter is making sacrifices every day to keep her family safe especially her parents.

“We’ve left things on the doorstep and stood at the top of the driveway but making sure we do keep that safe distance,” St. Peter said.

She also feels a calling to do her part to keep her community well.

“Wearing a mask when we are out in public,” St. Peter said.

But she worries there is a sense of complacency settling in with much of the state slowly reopening.

It comes at a time when researchers are sounding the alarm in other states saying another wave is starting to emerge in various pockets of the US.

Florida reported more than 8500 new COVID-19 cases making it the most reported in any seven day period.

Arizona asking hospitals to now activate an emergency plan after seeing a spike in ICU cases.

In Texas, the Houston Chronicle reporting up to a 36 % increase in hospitalizations since Memorial Day.

California is also seeing hospitalizations at their peak since Mid May.

“In that list California is a bit of an outlier,” Dr. Theo Vos with UW Medicine’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said.

He says California is an outlier because they are still seeing a surge in cases despite the fact they shut down early during the pandemic. California also imposed similar restrictions to Washington to fight the virus.

The other 3 states opened up their economies earlier than most.

Right now Washington state is not a hot spot but Dr. Vos says the state is in a wait and see mode. The days of protests bringing mass crowds together as well as the most dense areas of Washington opening back up will need to be watched.

But one thing is for sure Dr. Vos says it’s hard to be optimistic when he looks at the global death count and what is projected ahead.

“I can only be pessimistic, we are still in the middle of a big problem,” Dr. Vos said.

Globally as of Wednesday evening COVID-19 has killed more than 416,000 people.

There were also nearly 7.4 million confirmed cases worldwide.