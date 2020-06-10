× Kitsap County man charged with murder, sexual assault of sister

SEABECK, Wash. — Detectives arrested a man Tuesday for the murder of his 61-year old sister, who was found unconscious Sunday evening in Kitsap County.

The suspect, Michael Andrew Battersby, 51, was charged with 1st Degree murder and 2nd Degree rape.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at a home in Central Kitsap after the woman was found unconscious and unresponsive.

9-1-1 dispatchers guided the unidentified caller through CPR. Deputies continued CPR when they arrived, but the woman remained unresponsive and died at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives later served a search warrant where more evidence was found.

On Tuesday, the coroner confirmed based on autopsy reports, the woman died due to strangulation and asphyxiation from drowning. The report also confirmed the woman was sexually assaulted before her death.

Bail for Battersby has been set at $1 million. The sheriff’s office said he is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.