Protesters seize on death of Ohio woman, 22, despite questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Protesters have seized on the death of a recent college graduate in Ohio in their fight against excessive force by police, though how the woman died remains undetermined.
Sarah Grossman, 22, of Dayton, died May 30 after participating in Columbus demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. An early theory that tear gas or pepper spray used during those confrontations prompted or contributed to Grossman’s death went viral under the hashtag #forsarah, though her family has said that is premature.
I know that today is black out Tuesday and in honor of that, i want to talk about my best friend. As some of you know, on 5/30 we lost one of the most kindest, beautiful souls, my sister Sarah. If you had ever met Sarah, you know that she impacted every persons life that she touched. She never cared about what anyone thought of her, only caring about helping others. She had just graduated from OSU with a major in environmental sciences and Spanish. Her plans were to first finish classes in Argentina and then go to the border of Mexico to help the children there, followed by moving to Guatemala to have a sustainable farm. She has been my rock, my biggest inspiration and role model, and most importantly the best friend I have ever had. I promise to carry on her legacy and finish the things she was starting. I will always love you and no day will go by where I don’t think about you with love from your little sister. For those of you asking about donations, my family and I would love for you to donate to one of the organizations she was fighting for the most. These include the Rainforest Alliance (in bio) as well as the Columbus Freedom Fund ( https://columbusfreepress.com/article/give-bail-fundfreedom-fund-arrested- demonstrators) . Thank you all for the love and support. I will never stop fighting. #forsarah
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said Grossman died at Sycamore Hospital near Dayton. He said an autopsy will take about eight weeks.
The city of Columbus said it was aware of the social media posts about Grossman’s death and was looking into it. An online petition seeks charges against Columbus police officers.
Stauf’s Coffee Roasters, where Grossman worked, tweeted: “As a peaceful protestor this weekend, she stood up to end police brutality and was tear gassed as a result. Her death came in the aftermath, but her legacy stands even stronger. Stauf’s is working diligently on plans to honor her and the other peaceful organizers risking their lives in pursuit of justice.”
Grossman graduated from Ohio State University on May 3 with a bachelor of science in environmental and natural resources.