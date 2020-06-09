× Pierce County Libraries expand online reading options

TACOMA — With so many Washingtonians stuck at home in quarantine, The Pierce County Library System is making it easier for readers to access books online.

Through their online eReading Rooms, users can browse digital books on the internet.

The concept takes the idea of the physical reading rooms to the digital space with books selected and categorized by librarians like Lisa Oldoski.

“By having these reading rooms it really targets and makes it easy for people to find things based on genre, or the audience, or the subject they are looking for,” said Oldoski, a Pierce County Librarian.

Pierce County residents can access the eReading Rooms with a free library card. The rooms are categorized into genres like DIY books, mystery books, and current events.

“We had launched a kids reading room last year to help parents access books for children and help them find ways to engage with reading,” said Oldoski. “We wanted to expand that especially now when so many people are learning from home and creating their entire life from their living room.”