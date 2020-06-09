× Former King County Sheriff says if citizens want to defund police ‘so be it’

SEATTLE – Amid talks of defunding Seattle Police, former King County Sheriff John Urquhart weighed in about public safety and the major impacts it could have.

“You can’t take away without getting rid of cops that’s just a fact of life and that’s what’s going to happen,” Urquhart said.

Urquhart says when he was running the sheriff’s office more than 90% of the budget went to salaries and benefits. So he says a 50% cut to SPD supported by several Seattle city council members potentially could mean half of all officers gone.

In Seattle there are roughly 1,300 officers.

“Fewer police on the street, longer the response time so if your home is burglarized it will take that much longer to get there, if you have a school shooting it take us that much longer to get there,” Urquhart said.

Urquhart says things like property crime something plaguing many residents will be even harder to pay attention to.

“It’s more than just taking the report there has to be follow up to those crimes to arrest the bad guys and that’s always difficult to do and if there are less officers it will be more difficult to do,” Urquhart said.

Then there is law enforcement training which the former sheriff says is expensive and would have to be scaled down with any significant budget cuts.

For de-escalation, you would lose training for use of deadly force or force at all, tasers which are all so important,” Urquhart said.

With all of the ramifications, Urquhart is not taking a stance on defunding police.

“What I am for is the public making that decision we serve at the pleasure of the pubic it should be their decision, if the public doesn’t want as many of us now, so be it, if they want us to do something else, so be it,” Urquhart said.

He says the best leaders would be bringing the sides together to find a way to move forward rather than creating a deeper divide.

“The police needs the public to support them we cannot survive we cannot be efficient if we don’t have the support of the public and to a large extent we don’t have that right now,” Urquhart said.

Urquhart says although Seattle Police in our area are the first to answer to calls of defunding their department, he predicts many other departments will be faced with the same issue.

“What does the public want their police department to do, there is a lot of talk about it right now and there should be. For too long we the police have said we are the cops you are not don’t tell us how to do our job that is absolutely the wrong attitude to have,” Urquhart said.

Urquhart said if city leaders do end up significantly cutting SPD’s budget they will have to come to terms with not only longer response times but also officers no longer responding to many calls to begin with. For example Urquhart says police shouldn’t have to respond to dog calls, neighbor disputes and any incident involving someone in mental health distress. He says police are called upon to solve many of society’s problems and they should not be expected to anymore.