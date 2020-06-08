Reebok drops CrossFit Games after CEO’s George Floyd comments

Reebok is dropping its partnership with CrossFit over CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman’s tweets about George Floyd and the coronavirus lockdown, although Glassman has since apologized.

Glassman got in trouble after responding to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which created the COVID-19 models that helped inform U.S. lockdown policy. IHME had shared its director’s statement on racism as a “public health issue.”

“It’s FLOYD-19,” Glassman responded on Saturday, later adding, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is ‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!”

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is "accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots." Thanks! — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 7, 2020

Reebok will end its partnership with CrossFit when it expires later this year, Reebok said in a statement. Reebok has been the exclusive outfitter of CrossFit and the CrossFit Games since 2011.

“Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in the statement. “We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”

CrossFit released an apology from Glassman on Sunday night.

“I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism,” he said. “I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”

