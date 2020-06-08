Back in business as Snohomish County enters Phase 2 of reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Neon open signs are turned on at Auda's Barber Shop in Edmonds as Snohomish County enters Phase 2 of reopening.

"Oh, you don't believe how excited we are. We are so happy to come back in business," said owner Auda Althalabi.

Phase 2 went into effect in Snohomish County on Friday, allowing businesses like salons, retail stores, gyms, and manufacturers to reopen.

Auda says reservations are walk-ins came flooding into his barbershop.

"A lot of people started coming in. People were driving by and they saw us open and they pulled in and the parking lot was full of cars. Some of them got in and lucked out, some of them couldn't and scheduled for the next day and some of them scheduled 4-5 days from now," said Auda.

Kristen Stevens brought her two sons in for a long-overdue haircut.

"I think it looks great. It's better than the alternative. We were ready to buzz them," said Kristen.

Gift shop C'est La Vie also in Edmonds opened its doors on Saturday.

"People came in just jumping up and down and screaming and happy and it was a very fun day," owner Colleen Bowman.

Both Colleen and Auda say they are especially thankful for the community's kindness during these unprecedented times.

"We had a woman buy a $200 gift card online and I called her and said, hey do you want me to package it up and wrap it real pretty and send it to you, and she said no, it's just a gift for you. People have been extremely kind," said Colleen.

"'I would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of our customers and the community. They kept in touch with us and checked on us and made sure we're okay. I really appreciate it," added Auda.