Limelight Pet Project: Meet Daisy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this weekend's pet segment, we want to introduce to you to a 10-year-old Shepherd mix named Daisy.

she has been with the folks at Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville so Q13 has partnered with Limelight pet project to help Daisy get adopted. Right now, the center is closed for adoptions but if you think Daisy could be the dog for you, you can check out her profile on the shelter website at homewardpet.org.

You can reach out to learn more about her and once adoptions become available again, the staff can set up a meet and greet for the two of you.