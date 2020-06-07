Thousands march through streets of Seattle during peaceful protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - Thousands marched through the streets in North Seattle on Saturday rallying for change and equality during a peaceful protest.

The event started as a rally in Magnuson Park. The field filled with hundreds, then thousands of people, as speakers took the microphone.

Then protesters took the rally to the streets, marching along Sand Point Way stopping traffic, but remaining peaceful.

Marching about two miles along the street the end point was University Village. At U Village, the thousands of protesters took a knee, and remained silent for about eight minutes to honor George Floyd.

Organizers say now is the time for change.

“Staying silent, doing nothing is no longer ok. If you are with us, if you are with me, you are here,” said issa the organizer. You’re having the conversations in your homes. You’re having the conversations at the grocery store. You are marching in the streets with us,” he added.

Protesters left the U Village early due to reports of National Guard members. The protesters marched the two miles back up Sand Point Way to Magnuson Park remaining peaceful the entire time.