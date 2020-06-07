The Divide: Chief Carmen Best on unrest in Seattle

Posted 9:11 AM, June 7, 2020, by

This week on “The Divide”: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best speaks about her personal anger over the death of George Floyd and her personal responsibility to protect the city she serves amid unrest. She also discusses a decision to change the way officers wear “mourning badges” in light of criticism that the black bands could be used to make it harder to identify them.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.