The Divide: Chief Carmen Best on unrest in Seattle

This week on “The Divide”: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best speaks about her personal anger over the death of George Floyd and her personal responsibility to protect the city she serves amid unrest. She also discusses a decision to change the way officers wear “mourning badges” in light of criticism that the black bands could be used to make it harder to identify them.
