From Seattle to Bellevue, Olympia to Monroe, peaceful protesters have taken to the streets to speak out about the murder of George Floyd and call for increased police accountability. Sunday on “The Divide,” we honored those who’ve taken to the streets to demand change.
Take 8 minutes, 46 seconds to honor peaceful protesters
‘Stay focused’: Seattle protest organizer says outside extremist groups use pain to cause destruction
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station on fire
Portland remains largely peaceful, curfew lifted
Trump warns governors he’ll deploy military across US to ‘solve the problem for them’ amid protests
‘It is time for America to examine our tragic failures’: George W. Bush speaks on George Floyd death
Flashbangs, dispersal order given by police on day 9 of Seattle protests
George Floyd protesters take to downtown Seattle streets; 7 arrested
George Floyd unrest in Minnesota: Feds, law enforcement call for calm, time to investigate amid riots
Tacoma businesses damaged after a day of peaceful protests turns disruptive
Seattle protest declared a riot hours after curfew begins
Tear gas, threats for protesters before Trump visits church
DC police officer dragged to his feet by colleagues after kneeling with protesters
Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests