Take 8 minutes, 46 seconds to honor peaceful protesters

Posted 8:41 AM, June 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:50AM, June 7, 2020

From Seattle to Bellevue, Olympia to Monroe, peaceful protesters have taken to the streets to speak out about the murder of George Floyd and call for increased police accountability. Sunday on “The Divide,” we honored those who’ve taken to the streets to demand change.

