Two dead, one hurt in shooting, police search for suspect

Tacoma --- Tacoma Police say an argument sparked a deadly shooting in a parking lot near 56th and S. Washington Street.

Police arrived here at 1:45 a.m. this morning and found one man dead. Forty minutes later police responded to a 42-year-old male driver with a male passenger in the car about four miles away.

Investigators say those two men were victims from this initial scene here. When officers arrived to their car they found the male passenger dead and the male driver also injured from gunfire. He is expected to be okay.

Police are actively looking for the shooter in this case. Officers want to assure the public this had nothing to do with the peaceful protests all week.

Police will be providing updates as the case develops.