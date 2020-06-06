× Rain returns to Puget Sound this weekend with thunderstorms possible

SEATTLE — Rain activity will pick up by Saturday afternoon in Western Washington.

Mid-afternoon breaks in the clouds will fuel stronger storms due to daytime heating, so there is a chance for thunderstorms mainly during the mid-afternoon hours. Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs will be cool, near 60 degrees. Rain chances will become scattered in nature tonight.

Sunday will be cloudy with occasional showers. Highs will be near 60. Average highs for this time of year is 68.

Monday looks to start off dry, but there is a chance for showers by the afternoon. Highs will be near 61.

A robust system will approach on Tuesday bringing soggy conditions. Lingering rain continues Wednesday and Thursday with warmer highs near 69.