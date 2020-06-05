‘We’re gonna kill you:’ Help ID armed Subway restaurant robbers who terrorized worker, chased him out of store

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Two robbery suspects sent a Subway sandwich maker running for his life and Seattle Police are hoping surveillance video helps you identify them.

It was about 2:40am on Tuesday, May 26th, when you see the suspects walking up to the store in the 2300 block of Rainier Ave. South.

Both are wearing medical masks and gloves and one of them has a pole with him. They loiter around for a short time and then make their move. As they enter the store, the suspect with the pole pauses at the door and uses the pole to prop it open.

The other suspect jumps right over the counter. He’s wearing white shoes with black and red soles and he’s carrying a handgun. “Took it and jammed it right in the clerk’s stomach and said, ‘Give us all the cash.’ They forced him over to the till, till was open, you watch the video and you’re going to see the suspect on the other side, he takes all the cash and then he takes the till and he just dumps everything into the bag,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The video shows the armed suspect forcing the clerk into a back room demanding to know if there is any more money. “The clerk felt like his life was in danger at this point. He thought, ‘This guy is going to kill me.’ At this point, the victim feels this is the time I'm going to run for my life and he does. He bolts through the back of the door and out the store and starts running,” said Carner.

The video then shows the two robbery suspects head out the front and door and jog in the same direction as the clerk. Seeing how they run might help jog someone's memory, because these guys are dangerous. Police say they spotted the clerk and that's when they threatened his life. "They run at the victim as he's running, yelling, ‘We're gonna kill you, we're gonna kill you.’ This guy's terrified. Fortunately, he got away and was able to call 911 and he called his boss,” said Carner.

Detectives say both suspects are black and in their 20's. The one with the gun is about 6 feet tall, the other suspect is a little shorter and heavier. If you can identify either of them, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.