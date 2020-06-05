Scott Waterbury: Wanted 10-time convicted felon suspected of burglarizing church, evading deputies during 10-mile chase

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY —

The search is on for a suspect accused of burglarizing a church.

Ten-time convicted felon, Scott Waterbury, is wanted in Kitsap County.

Deputies say he’s familiar to them and considered a danger to the community, so this is a challenging, but great opportunity to help this lost soul find redemption and ask for forgiveness once he atones for his crimes.

It was early in the morning on a rainy Tuesday, May 26th, when Pastor Tim Tenbrink got an alert from his alarm system at Northwest Baptist Church in Sunnyslope, just as they were looking forward to reopening soon. “Immediately when I heard the alarm I thought, `Man, we’ve got someone breaking into our building,` I thought the worst. I’m thinking there’s all kinds of damage and now that we can finally be in our building, we won’t be able to meet.

When he got there, they found the phone and internet lines cut and their safe and other items stolen. “Fortunately, thanks to, I think the Lord watching over us, there wasn’t a whole lot of damage.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After deputies cleared the building, they called in a K9 that quickly picked up the suspect's scent. “Surprisingly, this track went on for a very long time, more than 7 hours and covered many, many miles, we`re guessing more than 10,” said Kitsap County Sheriff’s Dep. Scott Wilson.

Deputies quickly found a stash of the church's stolen goods hidden near a tree line and at one point, they got close enough to recognize the suspect as Waterbury, whose proved difficult to catch in the past. "Mr. Waterbury, first on foot, then on bicycle and then on a stolen dirt bike was able to evade capture,” said Dep. Wilson.

Detectives say Waterbury has ties to north Mason County and south Kitsap County and is a suspect in other crimes as well. "This is a continuation of a pattern with Mr. Waterbury. The theft of items from personal property, personal residences, as well as commercial buildings. This is a felony crime and we want him held accountable,” said Dep. Wilson.

Prosecutors have charged him with burglary and issued a warrant for his arrest. He's also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape Community Custody after violating the terms of his release on a previous burglary conviction.

“It's really important that he just be caught, so that he's not able to take other folks things and break into other things, break into other people's property,” said Pastor Tenbrink.

His convictions started in 2002 with theft and escalated to multiple counts of burglary between stints in prison, plus trafficking stolen property, attempting to elude police unlawful possession of a firearm and pending cases for obstructing law enforcement, burglary and criminal trespass.

His last convictions were for stealing the cash box from a landscaping supply company in Shelton.

Waterbury is 31 years old, 5'10, 164 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos.

Let's help Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies catch him and then maybe the next time he's in a church, it will be to repent.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.