Pierce, Snohomish counties approved for Phase 2 reopening; King County granted modified Phase 1

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Five more counties in Washington - including the second and third most populous counties in the state - are moving to Phase 2 of the state's county-by-county plan to reopen the economy, the state health department announced Friday.

Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties are approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.

Seven counties -- Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum -- are approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

Here's a breakdown of where the state stands as of midday Friday:

Five counties are still in Phase 1

26 counties are in Phase 2

Seven counties are in Phase 3

"While this is a good step forward, we must continue to support our businesses, workers, and families in the economic recovery ahead," Snohomish County Councilman Nate Nehring said.

Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:

Remaining manufacturing

Additional construction phases

In-home/domestic services

Retail

Real estate

Professional services/office-based businesses

Hair and nail salons/barbers

Pet grooming

Restaurants and taverns (at <50% capacity and no bar area seating)

Gatherings with up to five people from outside your household per week.

Outdoor recreation and fitness with five or fewer people from outside your household (camping, beaches, etc.)

Businesses approved to move into a new phase must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the state's guidance to reopen.

Modified Phase 1 reopening for King County includes:

Recreation and fitness: Only allowed outdoor with 5 (not including the instructor) or fewer people outside of household

Gatherings: Only allowed outdoor of 5 or fewer people outside the household

Additional construction - as outlined in Phase 2 guidance

Manufacturing operations - as outlined in Phase 2 guidance

Real estate: 25% of building occupancy, Indoor services limited to 30 minutes

In-store Retail: 15% of building occupancy, Indoor services limited to 30 minutes

Personal Services: 25% of building occupancy.

Professional services: 25% of building occupancy, Indoor services limited to 30 minutes for customers

Photography: as outlined in Phase 2 guidance

Pet grooming: 25% of building occupancy.

Restaurants: No indoor dining allowing. Outdoor dining is permitted but seating at 50% of existing outdoor capacity.

The metrics to move into more advanced reopening have been modified since Gov. Jay Inslee initially laid them out. As of March 29, these are the goals, but not necessarily the requirements to be granted a variance for moving into the next reopening phase:

COVID-19 activity: The ideal target for new cases will be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations for COVID should be flat or decreasing.

Healthcare system readiness: The available hospital beds in a given jurisdiction would preferably be at less than 80% occupancy.

Testing: Counties should show they have adequate testing capacity, 50 times as many people per day as they have confirmed new cases per day – which equates to positive test results under 2%. They also need to show rapid turnaround time for test results, ensuring that we can work effectively to contain the virus.

Case and contact investigations: The goal is to contact 90 percent of cases by phone or in person within 24 hours of receipt of a positive lab test result. There is also a goal of reaching all that person’s contacts within 48 hours of a positive test result. Additionally, there are goals to make contact with each case and contact during their home isolation or quarantine to help ensure their success.

Protecting high-risk populations: The ideal number of outbreaks reported by week – defined as two or more non-household cases where transmission occurred at work, in congregate living, or in an institutional setting – is zero for counties under 75,000, and no higher than three for our largest counties.

Read more about the Safe Start plan here.