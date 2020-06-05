Joshua Erskine: Wanted domestic violence offender accused of assaulting wife with protection order against him

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

The King County Sheriff’s Criminal Warrants Unit is on the hunt for a homeless domestic violence offender.

Detectives say Joshua Erskine is known to live on the streets of Federal Way.

He’s wanted for violating a domestic violence offender court order his wife has against him, after detectives say a witness heard the victim yelling for help and telling Erskine to get off of her in Celebration Park in March.

“We received a 911 call from a male who witnessed a female on the ground, screaming for help. It appeared there was a male standing over her, possibly assaulting her. Federal Way Police arrived on sight, quickly, when they got there, they located the female, but the male had run off prior to their arrival. What they learned is that the male, who had a valid, served no contact order, where he’s the responded and he’s not allowed to be around the female at all, had shown up to try and talk to the female, who is his wife and during that discussion he ended up assaulting her, knocking her to the ground and then standing over the top of her in an aggressive manner. She actually thought she was going to get assaulted further. Thankfully, that didn’t happen, because of our Good Samaritan that called 911,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Erskine has convictions for violating no contact orders and domestic violence malicious mischief — all against his wife.

He’s 38 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you spot him on the street around Federal Way, or know where to find him, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.