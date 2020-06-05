Inslee issues guidance for reopening sports activities in Phase 2 and 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- Gov. Jay Inslee has released new guidelines for restarting sporting events in Phases 2 and 3 of the "Safe Start" plan to reopen Washington state.

Included in the guidance are professional sporting events, youth leagues and adult recreation team sports, both indoors and outdoors.

Professional sports can resume play in all counties starting June 5 if they meet requirements, regardless of current phase. All professional sports, including back-office operations of up to 50 people -- or based on county-specific number restrictions -- must adopt the following COVID-19 requirements:

Follow league or team-wide "return to play" safety plans

League-wide plan must be approved by player's association or union representing players on a team

Teams must report in advance to the county health department dates when full team practices and spectator-less pre-season games will occur.

Horse racing plans instead must submit developed and followed specific guidance and safety plans for racing.

Youth sports:

Phase 2 guidance: team practices may resume if players are limited to five or less people per separate group on the field, separated by a buffer zone, and practices must follow social distancing of at least five feet apart from each player with no contact

Spectators, including family and household members, may not congregate on sidelines during practices

Phase 3 guidance: teams can resume playing games. Total gathering per game cannot exceed 50 people. For sports complexes with multiple fields, the 50 individual rule applies per field, not per complex.

Administrative offices for sports leagues must also follow the requirements for reopening workplaces as outlined by the state.

The new guidelines do not apply to school-sanctioned sports, college athletics or junior hockey.

Each phase of the "Safe Start" plan lasts at least three weeks; counties can apply to move to the next phase if adequate safety and health standards are place. As of Friday afternoon, 26 counties have been approved to move to Phase 2.

King County is currently under a modified Phase 1.