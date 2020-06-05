Help ID shooting suspect seen getting out of car and firing into home, nearly missing sleeping young girl

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies with the Peninsula Detachment are asking for your help to identify a suspect who fired a shot into a young girl’s bedroom and just barely missed her.

It happened at about 1:45am on Monday June 1, 2020, at a home on 142nd Ave. NW, in the Lake of the Woods neighborhood.

Deputies say surveillance video shows a white male with a stocky build and shoulder-length hair, wearing a baggy t-shirt and basketball shorts, run up to the house from a small 4-door sedan and fire a shot directly at a window of the home. The round entered a sleeping girl’s bedroom, narrowly missing her. The suspect ran back to the waiting vehicle and got into a passenger side door. The vehicle drove southbound.

There is no known motive for the shooting, or reason why the victims' residence was targeted by the suspects.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. You will remain anonymous. If you can identify him, call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text a tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.