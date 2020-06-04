Citizen journalist captures attention of Mayor, police chief in midst of protestss

Posted 6:58 PM, June 4, 2020, by , Updated at 07:11PM, June 4, 2020
Data pix.

SEATTLE – City officials have turned to local citizen journalists to learn how to reduce confrontations between police and peaceful demonstrators.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen best met with a man Wednesday night who has been covering the ongoing protest for several days.

Citizen Journalist Omari Salisbury works with Converge Media and Africatown.

He captured tense moments between protestors and police Monday night. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she watched a replay of the clip where pepper spray, flashbangs and gas canisters had been unleashed on a large crowd.

“I was able to view that pink umbrella video,” said Durkan during a Thursday press conference. She asked Office of Police Accountability to, “Ensure they could investigative any individual officer actions in which there was a question about their use of force.”

By Wednesday night, Salisbury had been invited to meet with Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best to livestream their conversations from the police department’s side of barricades.

Salisbury said often times protestors don’t always have the same vantage point as officers.

“We take the camera so protestors can see,” he said. “It is a totally different view.”

Best said the city’s officers would continue monitoring protests and meet peace with peace.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.