Six counties have applied to move to Phase 3 of reopening

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The governor’s office says that six counties have applied to move to the third phase of Washington state’s four-stage reopening plan that eases COVID-19 restrictions and allows businesses to start to reopen.

Applications have been submitted for Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Columbia, and Wahkiakum counties. They are among eight counties that have been in Phase 2 for three weeks and are eligible to apply to advance to the third phase. Garfield and Skamania are also eligible to apply as of Wednesday.

Phase 3 which expands group gatherings to 50 or less, including sports activities, and allows restaurants to increase capacity to 75%.

Gyms and movie theaters can also reopen at half capacity during this phase.