We are getting a clearer picture of what schools in the fall will look like and it’s far from traditional learning

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Whenever school starts this fall, there is a big chance it will look far different from what we are used to.

The decision over how to reopen schools will have a profound impact on the more than 2 million parents and their children across Washington state.

On Tuesday, more than 200 minds got together online with some intense pressures to provide guidelines for school districts by Monday.

It is the second time for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to hold the large workgroup.

Although there were 7 different models discussed up to this point, models 3 and 5 are getting the most attention.

Model 3 depicts a split or rotating schedule.

It means students could possibly have 1 to 2 days of learning in the classroom every week but the rest is online distance learning.

Model 5 is the phased in learning approach and in this case students could go one week inside the classroom for about 4 hours per day and then have the other week off.

“Districts need to plan on some type of hybrid model,” Michaela Miller with OSPI said.

If that becomes our new normal this fall, the impacts will be especially hard for special needs kids and low income families. The racial disparities also already in place could grow even more. Those challenges are not lost on OSPI and those in the workgroup.

“The events we are living through right now has made it explicitly crystal clear the inequities we have and the work we need to do address those,” Martin Mueller with OSPI said.

OSPI is scrambling to create more childcare resources to fill the major gaps if we have to go into the hybrid models.

They are also finding ways to improve online learning looking at countries like South Korea that has widespread WIFI connectivity and technology for all students.

“I think our school systems have done a phenomenal job of increasing capacity getting both devices and connectivity built up,” Miller said.

But Miller says there is still a long way to go.

“I will just say this can’t be done by the educational sector alone it has to be a broader conversation, philanthropic conversation likely policymakers need to be involved,” Miller said.

Once OSPI releases its guidelines on June 8, it will be left up to school districts to picking a system that works best for them. Districts will be reaching out to parents to weigh in.

Although educators will like to go back to the traditional form of learning, they say they have to listen to health experts. At this moment they say the situation with COVID-19 calls for a hybrid model.

Also, every school district will have to pay attention to model 7.

That one calls for continued learning exclusively from home. OSPI says every district has to have a contingency plan in place to shut down schools in case a second wave leads to a surge in COVID-19 cases.