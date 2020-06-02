× Two dead, one hurt after domestic disturbance, police say

Bellevue — Two people have died and one is hurt after a domestic disturbance.

Bellevue Police say a domestic disturbance in the 15500 block of NE 22nd Place sent three people to the hospital. The call came in at 11:20 pm. Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with serious injuries. A man in his 30s had unknown injuries. All three were transported to the hospital.

Two have died. They were both in their late 50s.

Police say investigators have secured the scene, and there is no risk to the public.