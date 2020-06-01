Seahawks pledge $500K in donations from ‘Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks on Monday announced $500,000 in donations from the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund. Quarterback Russell Wilson also shared a statement, saying "my heart hurts" and calling for justice and equality.

"We stand with Seattle, and every community in uniting to help heal our society and overcome the hurt, anger and frustration through peaceful protests and acts of togetherness."

"The Seahawks family is dismayed by the unacceptable act of violence that occurred against George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and grieve that loss, along with countless others in a similar manner, including most recently Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery."

"We hope to advance conversations related to reformation in our nation's current policies regarding hiring and training within law enforcement, judiciary protections and accountability, and for advanced education related to the history of race in America, the team wrote in a statement."

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also released a statement on Monday calling for leadership, justice and equality:

"We cannot continue to ignore racism as though it has ended, or never happened. The continual violence inflicted upon blacks and people of color must stop. We need change now. We need love. We need compassion. We need grace and forgiveness even in the midst of this pain. "We need true leadership. We need justice. We need equality."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has activated the National Guard following vandalism and thefts in stores and shopping malls in multiple cities following protests over the killing of George Floyd. Inslee had previously authorized 400 troops for Seattle and 200 troops for Bellevue.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the city would again have a curfew Monday evening following days of protests that turned violent, with storefronts smashed and items stolen.

At a news conference, Durkan said the curfew would begin at 6 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. There were curfews in Seattle on Saturday and Sunday nights as well.

Read the full statement from the Seahawks below:

"The Seahawks family is dismayed by the unacceptable act of violence that occurred against George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and grieve that loss, along with countless others in a similar manner, including most recently Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to their families, and every other family that has had to endure the pain from similar atrocities. These biased actions are systemic and have plagued our society for generations and have culminated to the current state of unrest we are experiencing. The Seahawks are guided by overall principles of acceptance and understanding that help us create a culture of respect, equality and inclusiveness both on and off the field. We, as an organization and as individuals, represent and respect a wide range of human differences, personal experiences and cultural backgrounds. We stand with Seattle, and every community in uniting to help heal our society and overcome the hurt, anger and frustration through peaceful protests and acts of togetherness. With that, to further aid in the solution the Seahawks players will begin the process of determining recipients for grants from the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund in the amount of $500k. We hope to advance conversations related to reformation in our nation's current policies regarding hiring and training within law enforcement, judiciary protections and accountability, and for advanced education related to the history of race in America."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.