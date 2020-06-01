New ‘Las Vegas-style’ Emerald Queen Casino ready to open June 8

TACOMA — The Puyallup Tribe’s long-awaited 310,000-square-foot gaming center is slated to open June 8, the tribe announced Monday.

The building will replace the popular Tacoma I-5 casino.

The new casino has been touted as “Las Vegas-style.” Everything is new, from the games to the lights to a 2,000-seat concert venue and event center.

A 12-story, 170-room hotel is under construction and slated to be completed in the summer.

The tribe says the new casino is a jackpot for the community, with hundreds of jobs created and millions pouring into the local economy.

Opening day will begin with a prayer at 9 a.m. The casino will only open to tribal members until 12 p.m., before opening to the general public.

Tribal officials said hygiene is a major focus for the casino in an era of COVID-19.

Following the EQC's Fife casino opening in mid-May, the new building will follow strict sanitation regulations. Officials will limit attendance, mandate temperature scans upon entry, frequently clean gaming centers and require face coverings for guests and staff members.