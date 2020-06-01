12,000 complaints filed against Seattle Police officers after weekend protests, riots

SEATTLE -- The office tasked with investigating Seattle Police misconduct has received roughly 12,000 complaints following weekend protests that were largely peaceful before rioters and outside groups came in to loot and destroy.
A news release from the Office of Police Accountability, an independent office within SPD that investigates police misconduct complaints, said there are 10 alleged incidents that have garnered the most complaints:
- Pepper spraying a young girl (Saturday): 2020OPA-0322
- Punching a person on the ground who was being arrested (Friday): 2020OPA-0323
- Placing a knee on the neck area of two people who had been arrested (Saturday): 2020OPA-0324
- Covering up badge numbers: 2020OPA-0325
- Failing to record law enforcement activity on body-worn video: 2020OPA-0326
- Pepper spraying peaceful protestors (Saturday): 2020OPA-0327
- The use of flashbangs, including causing a significant thumb injury (Saturday): 2020OPA-0328
- Failing to secure rifles in the rear of a patrol vehicle (Saturday): 2020OPA-0329
- Punching a person on the ground who was being arrested (Sunday): 2020OPA-0330
- Officers breaking windows of a Target store (date unknown): 2020OPA-0331
One of the incidents, in which the child was pepper-sprayed, has prompted the OPA to make a statement because of widespread social media posts identifying the wrong SPD officer in the widely shared video:
"The resulting investigations will be our top priority moving forward," the office said. "These investigations will be civilian-led and as transparent as possible given the law and police collective bargaining agreements. We will complete our investigations quickly due to the immense public concern."
The OPA says the community is urged to continue filing complaints if they witnessed SPD misconduct. If you can't leave a voicemail, you can file the complaint online and include links to any video you may have.