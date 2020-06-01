12,000 complaints filed against Seattle Police officers after weekend protests, riots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The office tasked with investigating Seattle Police misconduct has received roughly 12,000 complaints following weekend protests that were largely peaceful before rioters and outside groups came in to loot and destroy.

A news release from the Office of Police Accountability, an independent office within SPD that investigates police misconduct complaints, said there are 10 alleged incidents that have garnered the most complaints:

One of the incidents, in which the child was pepper-sprayed, has prompted the OPA to make a statement because of widespread social media posts identifying the wrong SPD officer in the widely shared video:

This officer’s name and face has been plastered around social media in connection with the child that appeared to be pepper sprayed. The video of the child is gut wrenching. OPA says the officer being blamed is not responsible. #Q13FOX https://t.co/GpEfdUgW5U — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) June 1, 2020

"The resulting investigations will be our top priority moving forward," the office said. "These investigations will be civilian-led and as transparent as possible given the law and police collective bargaining agreements. We will complete our investigations quickly due to the immense public concern."

The OPA says the community is urged to continue filing complaints if they witnessed SPD misconduct. If you can't leave a voicemail, you can file the complaint online and include links to any video you may have.