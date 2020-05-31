LIVE: Latest on Seattle protests and rioting – 7-11a on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22)
Seattle issues city-wide curfew; Inslee activates National Guard

The Divide: Race & Policing in America

Posted 7:59 AM, May 31, 2020

This week on “The Divide”: As the nation reels over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, there are growing calls for meaningful police reform. Andre Taylor, a police accountability advocate, joins “The Divide” to discuss Floyd’s death as well as progress toward police reform in Seattle. We’re also joined by Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild, who believes SPD has shown significant progress over the past decade.

Also: “Small Business Sunday” continues with a Bellevue salon that says it is ready to open safely.

Commentary: During the Coronavirus crisis, Governor Jay Inslee  has been criticized for dodging questions. But who else is to blame for his non-answers?

Watch the full episode below:

