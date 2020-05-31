Limelight Pet Project: Meet Cyrus!

Every weekend we get to feature an adorable animal that is looking to find a forever home. This week we want to introduce you to a beautiful horse named Cyrus who been staying with the friendly folks at Save A Forgotten Equine Horse Rescue (SAFE) in Redmond.
Q-13 has partnered with Limelight Pet Project to help get Cyrus adopted so if you think he is the horse for you, you can reach out to SAFE at safehorses.org
