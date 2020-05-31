Bellevue declares civil emergency, curfew in effect until 5:30 a.m. Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE -- Mayor Lynne Robinson has declared a civil emergency in Bellevue after looters shattered storefronts and stole from stores in Bellevue Square mall.

There's a curfew in effect from 5:30 p.m. Sunday - 5:30 a.m. Monday in the downtown area and east of I-405. In Seattle, the curfew is in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday.

The curfew states no person, with the exception of law enforcement and other emergency response activities, city and government officials and authorized media, shall enter or remain in the public right-of-way, or in the public parks, or at any other public place as bounded approximately on the West by 100th Ave NE, on the South by Main St/SE 1st St, on the East by 120th Ave NE/NE 1st St and on the North by NE 12th St.

