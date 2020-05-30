Protests in wake of George Floyd death continue Saturday in downtown Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Friday night dozens of people also marched through downtown Seattle, with black-clad anarchists smashing a storefront window. Several arrests were made, police said.

Leaders in Seattle, where a large gathering is taking place downtown Saturday afternoon, urged people to be peaceful.

“The depth of this pain you will never understand” — Seattle March for Justice *Warning: profanity used* pic.twitter.com/gENHSeNXtV — Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) May 30, 2020

Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best both said at a Friday evening news conference they were outraged by the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck.

Durkan said the killing reflected the “deep and systemic racism” in the United States. She also said as a former federal prosecutor she believed it was right that the officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck is facing charges.

Protesters made their way Saturday afternoon to Seattle Police Department Headquarters. Transportation officials advised people to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

UPDATE: March for Justice Rally outside Seattle Police Department HQ moving NB on 4th Ave at Cherry St. Expect delays moving in downtown and use other routes. pic.twitter.com/Y2ObUEWfpB — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 30, 2020

The Saturday afternoon rally is organized by a group working to reduce fatal police shootings.

“We can’t have officers killing people — unarmed people — and not being charged and convicted,” the group’s leader, Andre Taylor, told The Seattle Times. “We need to see officers being held accountable.”

“We need to be educated” “Listen to voices of those who are impacted and work alongside them” “We need independent investigation & independent prosecution” “We have to up end this system that doesn’t hold murderers accountable” ACLU of Washington #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/SCREAHTkgR — Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) May 30, 2020

Speakers at the Westlake Center event include community and youth leaders and pastors. A march to the federal courthouse is planned. Another event is planned for about noon at Seattle Police Headquarters.

Seattle police on Saturday responded to questions about their body camera footage from the protests. A department spokesperson said, according to policy, they are "prohibited from recording lawful demonstrations."

We’ve received a number of questions following last night’s demonstrations regarding when officers’ bodycams are recording or not. Per SPD policy, officers are prohibited from recording lawful demonstrations https://t.co/p78HcraqNc pic.twitter.com/LX0CENPC9D — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 30, 2020

There are also rallies planned Saturday in Tacoma.