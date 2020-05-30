Multiple Seattle police vehicles set on fire, destroyed amid protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Multiple Seattle police vehicles were set on fire and destroyed as thousands of demonstrators descended upon the downtown area.

Q13 News reporters witnessed the police cruisers burn around 4:00 p.m. Saturday near Westlake Center.

Rioter took A-15 out of @SeattlePD SUV and started firing it into vehicles. No one hurt that we know of. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 30, 2020

The Seattle Fire Department said firefighters would enter the area to put out the fires when it was safe.

Multiple Seattle PD vehicles now burning on Pine St. - please avoid the area. Firefighters will respond in when safe. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 30, 2020

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Seattle to protest the killing of George Floyd and a largely peaceful gathering turned rowdier Saturday afternoon.

Police deployed flash bangs and pepper sprayed some demonstrators who got close to police lines. Police on bicycles pushed back several protesters.

A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Lauren Truscott, said some people were arrested though she didn’t have an exact figure.