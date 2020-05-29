Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez: Massive manhunt in the woods of Kittitas County after murder suspect spotted driving missing man’s vehicle

WANTED IN KITTITAS COUNTY —

A massive manhunt for an ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect in the woods of Kittitas County has been in full force since Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement is searching in the US 97-Blewett Pass-Mineral Springs area for Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez.

He is charged with the suspected killing of missing 41-year old Kent man, Ian Eckles, along with possession of two stolen vehicles and numerous other thefts and burglaries in Kittitas County, including the theft of firearms.

The warrant arose from the ongoing investigation into Mr. Eckles’ disappearance. Forensic and circumstantial evidence found in Mr. Eckles’ vehicle leads Law Enforcement to believe Mr. Eckles was a victim of homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to lead the investigation into Mr. Eckles’ whereabouts with the assistance and resources of many other local, state and federal agencies.

It is believed that Alcantara-Gonzalez remains in the forested, mountainous area around Mineral Springs.

During the coming days, including this weekend, the Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the US Forest Service and cooperating agencies will continue to pursue this armed and dangerous subject. Multiple US Forest Service Roads in the area will be closed, including all roads off SR-97 between Liberty Rd and Forest Service Rd 9714, or Iron Creek and access points to this area from the Teanaway Ridge.

Law enforcement is asking everyone to stay clear of the area.

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers voiced his concern for the safety of the Liberty area residents stating, "Our investigation into this suspect has confirmed he has a willingness and the ability to kill. We will continue to utilize all available resources to end this threat".

Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez is 5'7", 175 pounds with pockmarked skin.

Call 911 if you spot him.