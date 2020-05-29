Help ID grab-and-go theft suspect seen smirking as he bolts from store with expensive power tools

WANTED IN LAKEWOOD —

Thieves! I just can’t stand them — and when they’re smirking and smiling like this suspect is as he’s getting away with the goods – it’s even more infuriating.

Lakewood Police need this guy identified before he’s pulling another bold grab-and-go theft like he did at the Lowe’s on 100th St. SW and Lakewood Dr. SW on February 27th.

“On the video you have probably about a dozen different camera angles of the suspect entering the business through the front doors, going to the tool area and then running out the business with the piece of equipment that he grabbed. We’re needing the public’s help in identifying this person, so that we can help apprehend him and hold him accountable,” said Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Westby.

You can see the sleeves of tattoos the suspect has on both of his arms, but the best look at him is a photo where he’s dressed differently that detectives say caught him on camera casing the place beforehand. You can see he has a goatee and gauged ears in the photo.

If you can tell Lakewood Police this theft suspect's name, do it anonymously through Crime Stoppers and get the cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).