CNN crew released after being arrested while reporting live in Minneapolis

Minnesota State Police have released the CNN crew that had been arrested while reporting on the unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Reporter Omar Jimenez was live on the air when police approached the crew and told them to move. Jimenez expressed intent to comply and asked officers where the crew should relocate.

“Put us back where you want us. We’re getting out of your way,” Jimenez could be heard saying. “Just let us know, and we’ve got you.”

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, who is black and Latino, and his team were arrested by officers early this morning in Minneapolis. Not far away, CNN journalist Josh Campbell, who is white, says he was "treated much differently." https://t.co/1ZpqdyJON2 pic.twitter.com/vPFLTx8UnK — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

An officer informed him that he was under arrest. CNN’s camera continued broadcasting as the crew was hauled away.