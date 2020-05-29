City of Arlington, with the help of businesses, put together supply chain list for PPE ahead of next phase of reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- Before Governor Inslee's announcement on Friday that more flexibility would be given to counties to hop to the next phase, leaders in Snohomish County already expressing their desire to do so.

The Snohomish County Health District and the County Council unanimously voted to support a transition to phase 2 as soon as possible.

Prior to Friday, the health department said counties like Snohomish had not met the threshold set by the state to move on to phase 2. On Friday, Governor Inslee announced tweaks to that metric.

For the greater part of April, Moe’s on Olympic closed down because of COVID-19.

Now they are back offering take out lattes and in between enforcing measures that still feel like out of this world.

“Between each customer, we are resanitizing each surfaces - we have our dots place down on the floor for social distancing,” owner Kaitlyn Davis said.

Davis says they are ready for Snohomish County to spring into phase 2 which will allow her to have customers hang out inside her coffee store at 50% capacity.

But that means extra resources and small businesses will be scrambling to get their hands on more PPE’s.

“It’s more expensive where we buy it and it’s getting low,” Davis said.

But a solution is not far away.

“As an essential business we’ve learned a lot over the last few months on what works, developing supply chains,” Grocery Outlet Owner Mike Simpson said.

Simpson with the help of the city is sharing his supply chain with other Arlington businesses so they can prep for phase 2.

“Never needed to have a supply chain like this, it’s simple it’s a supply list of vendors I have been able to source,” Simpson said.

Simpson says some of the vendors will provide discounts and the list is available on the city of Arlington’s website.

Arlington Mayor Barbara Tolbert says she also supports moving to the next phase with safety measures in place.

“It’s been a dramatic change when it comes to material and supplies to help not only keep our employees safe but customers safe,” Simpson said.

Now plexiglass separates customers from grocery outlet workers and employees are also wearing face shields.

“We are all trying to balance the safety and economic impact that comes from this,” Simpson said.

Simpson is hoping the city he loves can reclaim some semblance of normalcy with social distancing in place.

“You see an amazing outpouring of love and support from this community and it’s unique to be a part of,” Simpson said.

Davis says she is appreciative of Simpson’s efforts.

As for when Snohomish County can move forward to phase 2, a spokesperson for County Executive Dave Somers said they will send in the application on Monday.

It will be up to the Department of Health to give them the exact date.

Simpson's supply chain can be found here.